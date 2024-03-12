The American Heart Association Recognizes Kenyon Webber As A 2024“Women In STEM” Honoree

(MENAFN- 3BL) Kenyon Webber, a senior lead nuclear engineer at Entergy, was recently recognized as one of six 2024 "Women in STEM" honorees by the American Heart Association. This award is a recognition of her outstanding commitment and impact in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, in New Orleans.

Entergy was the signature sponsor for The Go Red for Women luncheon which brought together hundreds of women to empower them and raise awareness about making heart-healthy choices. During the event, Kathryn Collins, Entergy senior vice president and chief human resources officer, revealed the top six winners, including Webber.

“This honor means so much to me because it aligns with my personal values, and the STEM Goes Red program has allowed me the opportunity to reach so many young ladies that may not have otherwise been introduced to STEM programs,” Webber said.

Webber says underrepresentation by females in engineering is a motivator for her involvement in these programs. It allows her to show young women that there are females advocating in the industry and to spark their interest in STEM careers.

“It is also important to introduce them to the many aspects of engineering available to them and to help them understand their own capabilities,” she said.

“We are incredibly thankful for the work that Kenyon Webber has done to advance STEM in our community. She is the true definition of 'Girl Power', and we look forward to recognizing her at our luncheon,” said Jodi Williams, development director for the American Heart Association in Greater New Orleans.“The American Heart Association and Entergy are dedicated to fostering the next generation of female STEM leaders. We believe we must continue to invest in STEM with the knowledge that improvements can always be made, and transformative information can always be uncovered.”

“We are empowering young girls to take a seat at the table and dedicate their minds to advancing the STEM fields,” she continued.“We acknowledge the journey our honorees have taken to become a STEM leader and are excited to be honoring them this year.”

Entergy remains dedicated to bridging the gender gap in STEM careers and supporting initiatives that empower women to pursue and excel in STEM fields. Learn more here about our initiatives to provide support and training for minorities who are pursuing careers in STEM or energy.