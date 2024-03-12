“She Leads The World” This International Women's Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Today, in advance of International Women's Day (March 8), leading humanitarian organization CARE launched a new campaign – She Leads the World – in partnership with Nigel Barker . CARE is dedicated to saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice by empowering women and girls, who have the power to uplift entire communities. The organization believes that gender equality is about ensuring women and girls in all their diversity are leading change as equals to create a fairer and better world for all.

She Leads the World – a multi-day campaign focused on global women leaders in their communities – will feature the work of the internationally-renowned photographer, creative director, seventeen-season judge on America's Next Top Model, and CARE Global Advisory Council Member . Earlier this year, Barker traveled to Sierra Leone – one of the 109 countries in which the organization works – and captured a stunning series of portraits, interviews, and videos of local community members working alongside CARE to celebrate the strength and leadership of women around the world.

Those featured include Mabinty, who has built a successful enterprise buying and selling groundnuts, rice, and fuel, and volunteers as a teacher in at a local primary school; Isatu, who as a single mother of four, is nothing if not a leader determined to be a part of her community and a provider for her kids; Adama, who is something few women are, a kehkeh driver keeping riders safe in other ways, by selling condoms to prevent the spread of HIV in her community; and Kadiatu, a nursing apprentice gaining knowledge and skills to support her community.

“Mabinty, Isatu, Adama, and Kadiatu represent so many women around the world overcoming incredible obstacles to lead their communities,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE .“Getting to work with a creative professional like Nigel, who brings with him a long history of personal advocacy for women and girls, in addition to his public international platform, allowed us to bring their stories to life. As we celebrate our mission to uplift women and girls, not just today but everyday, I am honored CARE is part of these remarkable stories.”

“I have always been in awe of the work CARE does worldwide and having the chance to travel to Sierra Leone with my team was life changing. The programs CARE runs and the effect they are having paves the way for real change in not just women's lives, but for their communities and the country at large,” said CARE Global Advisory Council Member, Nigel Barker .“I firmly believe that in the pathway to gender equality, men and boys also have an indispensable role to play, and I hope my participation can signal that partnership. But most importantly, these women's struggles, sacrifices and successes give all of us courage to stand for equality and social justice.”

On Monday, March 4, CARE will host a gallery event at Spring Studios in New York City featuring the portraiture, photography, and video captured in Sierra Leone by Nigel Barker .

On Friday, March 8, in celebration of International Women's Day, major global landmarks including the World Trade Center, Chicago Skyline, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Eiffel Tower Las Vegas will be lit up orange and purple.

On Wednesday, March 13, as part of the campaign, CARE will lobby Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to bring awareness to gender equality issues. This will be followed by a dinner hosted by Emmy Award-nominated talk show host, Producer, Dancer, and Wellness Advocate Carrie Ann Inaba – known for her work on Dancing with the Stars – and featuring global leaders and advocates, with a performance by GRAMMY® Winning vocal powerhouse Ms. Lisa Fischer.

P&G, maker of brands like Always, Olay, Pantene and Secret, returns as presenting partner for CARE's International Women's Day campaign. Together, CARE and P&G work towards creating a more gender equal world which fosters educational and economic opportunities for women and girls as well as improves access to clean drinking water and proper hygiene.

Our supporting partner is Cargill.

To view the She Leads the World campaign portraits and interviews, please visit CARE's social channels including Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package ®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. This year, CARE and partners worked in 109 countries implementing 1,671 poverty-fighting development and humanitarian aid projects and initiatives that reached 167,000,000 people. To learn more, visit .

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

