'PM Modi Will Be Re-Elected, Be Prime Minister Again', Says US Congressman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Election 2024: With Lok Sabha elections just months away, PM Modi has gained support from US Congressman Rich McCormick who has exuded confidence that he would be re-elected as Prime Minister. Congressman Rich McCormick is a Republican from Georgia Read: What Nayab Singh Saini brings to the table for BJP in Haryana ahead of Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls 2024In an interview with news agency PTI, McCormick described PM Modi as a popular leader and said,“Prime Minister Modi is incredibly popular. I was just over there. I actually had lunch with Prime Minister Modi and several other congressmen, and to see his popularity across party lines really. Somebody who I think is around 70 per cent popular. He is going to be prime minister again.”Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which BJP candidate is fighting against which Congress leader? Here's your guide“To see his progressive outlook on economy, on development, on goodwill towards all people, to see his application and positivity to the Indian people in the diaspora worldwide is going to affect the global economy, their strategic relationships. I look forward to his influence in a very positive way,” he added also said that under Modi leadership, India's economy is expanding anywhere from 4 to 8 per cent per year.

Also Read: 'CAA does not cancel...': Govt issues statement for 18 crore Indian Muslims amid protests“If you look at their willingness to work with other nations now, I would say, I'll put a caveat in there, sometimes there's a bit of protectionism, which a lot of characters do. They've kind of copied some things that China have done. They'll have incredible leverage going forward as businesses want to get into India in an expanding market,” McCormick said told PTI.“We just have to be sure that we do it in a way that makes sense to both nations when we share technologies that there's trust in. The good news is we don't see the aggressive posturing like we see in China. As a matter of fact, we see a very incredibly important strategic and tactical ally with India to resist countries like China who are autocracies, who believe in a Marxist theology,” he added read: SBI submits electoral bonds data to Election Commission: A timeline of what has happened so far“We need to make sure that we develop that relationship where there's true trust, that we continue to realise that India is honest. They're not trying to steal our technologies; they're trying to share them. It's okay to use your economic leverage to do that, and as long as we're having an honest conversation, we can have a great conversation in the future,” McCormick said 6th Congressional district of Georgia, which includes a sizable Indian American community, is represented by McCormick, an honourably decorated veteran and emergency room physician. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees.(With inputs from PTI)

