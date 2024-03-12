Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of Semiconductor Projects, Byju's Plea Hearing And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top events of the day: PM Modi will initiate semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam. Karnataka HC to review Byju's case. Haryana CM to prove majority. IIFL Finance to discuss fundraising. Sharad Pawar will address farmers. PM Modi to join SC empowerment programme. Haryana Congress to hold 'Samvidhan Bachao' Yatra. Karnataka CM to inaugurate guarantee schemes. Tamil Nadu CM to visit Pollachi. Nepal PM to seek a vote of confidence Modi to participate in 'India's Techade-Chips for Viksit Bharat'; to lay foundation stones of semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday, March 13. Two of the three facilities are located in Gujarat, whereas one is based in Assam. He will also take part in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' programme Case-Karnataka HC to hear Raveendran's plea against certain investors: Byju's earlier approached the Karnataka High Court against an extraordinary general meeting called by its investors seeking the ouster of the company's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and a revamp of its board of directors. The resolutions at the EGM went through. But Byju's had dismissed the EGM as invalid, also pointing to the case pending before the High Court's new CM Saini to prove majority Mar 13: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the new Chief Minister of Haryana after taking oath in front of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on Tuesday the oath-taking ceremony, he presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the Governor and asked him to convene an assembly session on Wednesday for a floor test Finance board to consider a fundraising proposal Mar 13: IIFL Finance Ltd's board will convene on March 13, 2024, to discuss a proposal for fundraising through various instruments such as equity shares, convertible bonds, and debentures. These instruments may be issued via rights issue, private placement, preferential issue, or other methods, subject to regulatory, statutory, and shareholders' approval Pawar to address farmers on Mar13: On March 13, Sharad Pawar, the leader of NCP, will speak to farmers, including onion growers, in Niphad, Nashik district. Niphad falls within the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, where the party may contest. Organising this event seems to be a strategy to garner support from farmers, a crucial voter segment in Dindori Pradesh-PM Modi will virtually participate in the 'Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj' programme organised in Krishna district for SC communities: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise an outreach initiative called 'Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj' to uplift Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Krishna district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the event on March 13, engaging with beneficiaries who have benefited from various Central schemes, including NSFDC, NSKFDC, NBCFDC, and NAMASTE Cong to take out 'Samvidhan Bachao' Yatra from Mar 13: Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan Friday alleged that the Constitution is under threat under the BJP rule at the Centre and announced a 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' across the state from March 13 CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate guarantee schemes in Udupi Mar 13: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate a convention for beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Udupi on March 13 at 11 am. The event will take place at MGM grounds. Additionally, he will inaugurate the boys' hostel at the government polytechnic in Udupi on the same day Nadu-CM Stalin to visit Pollachi Mar 13: S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing, announced that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit Pollachi on March 13-PM Prachanda likely to seek a vote of confidence Mar 13: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal'Prachanda' is scheduled to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament on Wednesday, days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal.

