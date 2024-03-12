PM Modi Schedule Today: From Techade Address To Foundation Stone Of 3 Semiconductor Projects | 10 Points To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth ₹1.25 lakh crore via video conferencing today, Wednesday. He will also address the youth across the country on the occasion.

Here are top 10 updates on PM Modi's scheduled events today,

1) In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will lay the foundation for semiconductor projects in the Dholera Special Investment Region, Sanand in Gujarat, and Morigaon in Assam.2) This comes in line with his vision to turn India into a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development, and boost employment opportunities for the youth in this sector.

3) Tata Electronics Private Limited will establish the semiconductor fabrication facility in the Dholera Special Investment Region under the revised plan for establishing \"Semiconductor Fabs\" in India, PTI reported.

4) With a total investment of more than ₹91,000 crore, this will become India's first commercial semiconductor fab.

5) Tata Electronics Private Limited also plans to establish an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) at a cost of approximately ₹23,000.6) With a total investment of approximately ₹7,500 crore, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited plans to establish an OSAT facility in Sanand, the PMO said.

7) These facilities will help India's semiconductor industry grow and establish a solid foundation. Additionally, thousands of young people will be employed in the semiconductor industry by these units, which will also stimulate the creation of jobs in related industries like telecom and electronics.8) On Tuesday, PM Modi called it a 'special day' in India's efforts to become a hub for semiconductors. He also urged youngsters, and particularly those passionate about tech, to join the program.

9) \"Tomorrow, will take part in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' program and lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over ₹1.25 lakh crore. Among the highlights of the program will be the participation of students from over 60,000 institutions,\" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

10) A large number of youth, including thousands of college students along with executives from the semiconductor industry, will participate in the program, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN12032024007365015876ID1107969495