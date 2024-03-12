Hyderabad News: Police Lathicharge To Disperse Crowd Gathered For 'Free Haleem' In Malakpet | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Hyderabad Police on 12 March used lathicharge to disperse the crowd that was gathered at a restaurant in city Malakpet over free Haleem. The restaurant had announced free Haleem on the occasion of the first day of Ramzan, ANI reported to a report from news agency PTI, the restaurant management contacted the police after the crowd went out of control, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area. Hundreds of people congregated at the restaurant for free haleem, the video shared by PTI showed. The restaurant identified in the footage is named 'Aazebo'.As per Telangana Today report, on Tuesday, the restaurant was inaugurated and the management had decided to give free haleem to the public speaking to Times of India, Malakpet inspector U Srinivas said that a case would be registered for disrupting the free movement of traffic.“The hotel management did not inform police in prior about the free offer nor did they take any permission. For creating disturbance to free movement of traffic a case will be registered,” as quoted by TOI.(More details awaited)
