UP News: Massive Fire Erupts In Dhabas In Greater Noida, 10 Fire Tenders On Site | Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive fire breaks out in a few dhabas in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida due to short circuit. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.

While speaking to news agency ANI, CFO Pradeep Kumar said,“We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident.”

