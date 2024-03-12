Centre Moves In To Ban Breeding Of Rottweilers, Pitbulls And Other 'Ferocious' Dogs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The central government has moved to prohibit the import, breeding, and sale of several "ferocious" breeds including Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Terriers, Wolf dogs, and Mastiffs. The move comes in response to a series of fatal attacks by aggressive dogs. Authorities have urged local bodies to refrain from issuing licenses or permits for the sale and breeding of these dogs.

The directive, extending to mixed and crossbreeds as well, comes in the wake of a report submitted by a committee of experts and animal welfare organizations, convened following an order by the Delhi High Court. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has emphasized the need for immediate action, indicating that dogs of these identified breeds currently kept as pets will be sterilized to prevent further breeding.

Besides all dogs commonly known as Bandogs, the breeds listed for restriction include:

* Rottweilers

* Terriers

* Pitbull Terriers

* Dogo Argentinos

* American Bulldogs

* Boerboels

* Tosa Inus

* American Staffordshire Terriers

* Fila Brasileiros

* Kangals

* Central Asian Shepherd Dogs

* Caucasian Shepherd Dogs

* Japanese Tosas

* Akitas

* Mastiffs

* South Russian Shepherd Dogs

* Tornjaks

* Sarplaninacs

* Rhodesian Ridgebacks

* Wolf Dogs

* Canary Dogs

* Akbashes

* Moscow Guards

* Cane Corsos



"The local bodies may also issue necessary implementation guidelines," an official release stated, highlighting the importance of complying with the Delhi High Court's order and addressing concerns raised by citizens and animal welfare organizations.

In its December 6, 2023, ruling, the Delhi High Court instructed the government to expedite its decision-making process in consultation with all stakeholders, preferably within three months. Furthermore, the government has called upon states to ensure the enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules 2017 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules 2018 by local bodies and state animal welfare boards.