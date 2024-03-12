Brazil’S Meat Industry Expands Reach With Philippines Pre-Listing Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has successfully secured a "pre-listing" agreement with the Philippines, signifying mutual recognition of sanitary inspection systems for meat exports.









The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) can now certify export-ready establishments, paving the way for additional approvals.









Effective for three years, starting on February 28, this agreement heralds a new era in the meat trade between the two nations.



The "pre-listing" status showcases Brazil 's stringent sanitary measures, recognized globally by over 150 countries.



It also opens doors for Brazil to expand into the Filipino market, boosting regional food security.







In the past year alone, Brazil's meat exports to the Philippines totaled approximately $700 million, or 394,000 tons.



When considering the broader scope of Brazilian agribusiness, the Philippines imported goods worth $907.9 million, equivalent to 836,000 tons of food from Brazil.



This achievement is the result of effective collaboration between Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa).



It highlights Brazil's meat export sector strength and commitment to high sanitary standards, fostering enhanced bilateral trade with the Philippines.

MENAFN12032024007421016031ID1107969471