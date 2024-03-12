Brazil’S Major Educational Expansion: 100 New Campuses Announced

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The federal government announced on Tuesday the launch of 100 new federal institute campuses across Brazil, aiming to add 140,000 new technical and high school integrated course seats.



This initiative, funded by R$2.5 billion ($500 million) through the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), marks a significant expansion of Brazil's educational infrastructure.



Furthermore, an additional R$1.4 billion ($280 million) will upgrade existing campuses, funding new cafeterias, libraries, sports facilities, and classrooms.



This move addresses the urgent need for more educational spaces and modern facilities amidst budget cuts and growing student numbers from disadvantaged backgrounds.



Education Minister Camilo Santana emphasizes the project's goal to boost technical education enrollment.







New regulations mandate a minimum enrollment in technical programs at each campus, aiming for a majority in vocational training.



Despite not detailing the timeline, the government anticipates these institutes might start operations by 2026.



São Paulo will see the largest number of new campuses, with a significant focus also on the Northeast, highlighting the government's commitment to education across various regions.



This expansion is critical for providing youth with more opportunities and aligning education with market needs.



Brazil currently lags in technical education enrollment compared to other countries, making this initiative a crucial step forward.



The federal education network's growth brings promise despite financial challenges.



Investments aim to expand and improve education quality and accessibility, showcasing the government's strategy to enhance the nation's workforce.

MENAFN12032024007421016031ID1107969470