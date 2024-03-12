Instagram Tops Tiktok In Downloads Amidst U.S. Ban Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Instagram has overtaken TikTok as the world's most downloaded app, amid potential US bans against TikTok.



With Meta's backing, Instagram reached 768 million downloads in 2023, showing a 20% increase.



Meanwhile, TikTok's downloads totaled 733 million, a modest 4% rise.



This growth spurt for Instagram is largely thanks to Reels, a feature launched in 2020 to compete with TikTok's viral content, resonating strongly with Gen Z.



Instagram's active user base grew by 13 million in the last quarter of 2023, hitting 1.47 billion, while TikTok saw a decrease of 12 million, landing at 1.12 billion users.







TikTok sustains higher engagement, with users spending 95 daily minutes on average in Q4 2023, surpassing Instagram, X, and Snapchat.



Political controversies shadow this rivalry. In 2022, Meta faced accusations of defaming TikTok by portraying it as harmful.



This battle traces back to 2020, with the Trump administration targeting TikTok as a national security threat.



Ironically, Trump recently opposed the ban he initiated, fearing it would empower Facebook, which he labels as "an enemy of the people."



In addition, the U.S. House is set to decide on TikTok's fate, potentially forcing its sale within six months.



Instagram's rise and TikTok's challenges highlight the fluid dynamics of social media, where user preferences and geopolitical tensions shape the landscape.









Instagram adapts, TikTok endures despite political pressures, showcasing the intricate intersection of tech, governance, and global commerce.









