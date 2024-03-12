Ibovespa Rises With Petrobras Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's leading stock index, finished the day higher on Tuesday, bolstered by a recovery in Petrobras shares after they had fallen sharply the previous week.



This rebound helped lift the index by 1.22%, ending the day at 127,667.84 points.



This increase came despite inflation readings from both Brazil and the United States that exceeded expectations.



In Brazil, the IPCA inflation rate rose by 0.83%, a figure higher than many had forecasted.



However, over the past 12 months, the inflation rate has shown a slight downward trend, reaching 4.50%, a marginal decrease of 0.01% from its last reported figure.







Petrobras' stock surge drove Ibovespa 's positive performance, marking a significant turnaround from its 10% decline the previous Friday.



This upward movement indicates a rebound from the oil company's recent downturn.



In addition to Petrobras, PETZ (PETZ3) and Natura (NTCO3) also posted strong gains, leading the market with increases of 6.97% and 6.64%, respectively.



PRIO's stock rose following its announcement of a new share buyback program targeting approximately 10% of circulating shares.



Conversely, the day's largest declines were seen in Usiminas (USIM5), Sabesp (SBSP3), and CPFL Energia (CPFE3), which fell by 1.35%, 1.32%, and 1.62%, respectively.



Vale (VALE3), another heavily traded stoc , experienced fluctuations throughout the trading day but eventually closed with a decrease of 0.62%.



Ibovespa's mixed gains and losses reflect stock market dynamics, with overall positive close showing investor confidence and Petrobras' recovery.

