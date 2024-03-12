Belize Installation Of Water Supply Rehabilitation Project

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) COROZAL, Belize – The Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF) and the ministry of rural transformation, community development, labour and local government announced the successful completion of the Libertad Village and Concepcion Village Joint Water Supply System Rehabilitation Project.

This transformative initiative, valued at over two hundred and forty-one thousand dollars, stands as a testament to the commitment of the government of Belize towards enhancing the livelihoods and well-being of our rural communities.

Funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and implemented by the Belize Social Investment Fund, this project underscores the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing critical infrastructure needs, particularly in the realm of water supply systems. Through meticulous planning and diligent execution, we have realized the installation of an additional 81 new connections within the village of Libertad in the Corozal District.

With the completion of this project, over eight hundred and thirty households now enjoy direct access to potable water, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards ensuring equitable access to essential services. Access to clean and safe drinking water is not merely a convenience but a fundamental human right, and we are proud to have taken tangible steps towards fulfilling this right for the residents of Libertad and Concepcion.

This endeavour exemplifies the government's unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for all Belizeans, irrespective of geographical location. By investing in vital infrastructure projects such as this, we are laying the foundation for stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities.

As we celebrate this achievement, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders involved, including the Caribbean Development Bank for their generous support, the Belize Social Investment Fund for their exemplary implementation, and the communities of Libertad and Concepcion for their unwavering patience and cooperation throughout the project's duration.

The post Belize installation of water supply rehabilitation project appeared first on Caribbean News Global .