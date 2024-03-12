Biden’S ‘Nighttime In America’ State Of The Union

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Ron Paul

Last week, president Biden delivered a dark and angry speech meant to convince the low percentage of Americans who still feel positive about his presidency that everything is fine and will only get better if he is re-elected for a second term.

Unfortunately, we have come a long way from the optimism of a Ronald Reagan, who won a second term partially on the popularity of his“Morning in America” campaign commercials. Reagan was far from a perfect president, but it was that sense of optimism in otherwise difficult times that resulted in a record re-election victory. Biden's speech, by contrast, was dark and angry, attacking not only his political opponents but even seeming to threaten the Supreme Court!

As constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley observed recently,“In some ways, the State of the Union speech may have died when former speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the address of former president Donald Trump... While many in the media celebrated her lack of decorum and respect, she tore up something far more important than a speech. She shredded decades of tradition of civility and any remaining residue of restraint in our politics.”

We seem to be becoming a nation that would rather scream at each other than listen to each other.

The message of Biden's speech was that if you do not support the re-election of Joe Biden, you are an insurrectionist and hate America and democracy. Seven years after the launch of the“Russiagate” hoax against then-candidate Donald Trump, it becomes clearer that the line“our democracy” means it's only democratic when their side gets elected.

It is understandable that Biden is so angry. Despite all the lying with statistics about the economy, Americans can clearly see for themselves how inflation is undermining the standard of living. Of course, this is not all Biden's fault – Republicans in control of the House show little interest in cutting spending – but people generally blame the president for the state of the economy.

We are no better off on foreign policy either. President Biden started his speech by comparing Russian president Vladimir Putin with Hitler, claiming that Putin is“on the march” in Europe just as Hitler was in 1941, and that just as in those days, if he is not stopped in Ukraine he will continue to rampage through the continent. It was blatant fearmongering, based on no evidence. In fact, as Putin told Tucker Carlson just weeks ago, he has no interest in taking the war beyond Ukraine. But Biden is determined to spend another $61 billion on the failed proxy war in Ukraine and he is willing to say whatever he feels necessary to get that money.

Biden also introduced a bizarre plan to build a temporary pier on the shores of Gaza so that the US could deliver aid to starving Palestinians. Considering the billions of dollars and tens of thousands of missiles we have shipped to Israel, wouldn't it just be easier to inform the Israeli prime minister that we would either be delivering aid to Palestinians over land, or else?

In all, Biden's final State of the Union before the election reveals a president and administration that is out of gas and out of ideas. It also reveals a country deep in bankruptcy – both moral and economic. It is high time for a nationwide movement toward liberty.

