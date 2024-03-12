Bundeswehr Vows Further Assistance To Ukraine:“100 Percent Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite equipment and personnel shortage, the German army, together with partners, is able to reliably defend its country and NATO as a whole, and is also ready to continue helping Ukraine.

That's according to an annual report, presented by Bundestag Commissioner for Bundeswehr Affairs, Eva Högl, on March 12, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Commissioner, the Bundeswehr is facing a shortage of tanks and anti-aircraft systems, ammunition and spare parts, sanitary materials, etc. Over the past two years, during which Germany has been providing support to Ukraine, "the necessary army materiel stocks have become even more depleted". In addition, Högl recalled that last year, Bundeswehr instructors trained on German soil 10,000 Ukrainian recruits, which is a big load on the army.

At the same time, the German military fully understands the need to support Ukraine. "All our soldiers are absolutely clearly aware of the need to support Ukraine with everything it needs, and they see it as their mission, they support it 100 percent," Högl assured.

According to the Commissioner, the Bundeswehr is forced to perform too many tasks, which creates a stressful situation for the military, so she suggested reducing the workload.

At the same time, she stated that "the Bundeswehr is aging and shrinking." According to her data, as of the end of 2023, a total of 181,514 people were serving in the Bundeswehr, which is more than 1,500 fewer against the previous year. At the same time, it is planned to increase the number to 203,000 by 2031, which requires significant investment.

But despite all challenges, as Högl stated, "the Bundeswehr is able to ensure, together with its allies, the defense of our country and the Alliance, there is no doubt about that, but it needs strengthened combat capability, more personnel, materiel, and infrastructure improvement."

Eva Högl has been holding the position of Bundeswehr Commissioner since 2020.

Photo: DBT/ Thomas Köhler/ photothek