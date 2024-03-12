Author Lefteris Sakkas Examines WWII's Lasting Influence Beyond The Battlefield In His New Book

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a groundbreaking new development, When Death Picks Favorites, author Lefteris Sakkas and translator Dimitra Iconomou present a duel narrative that delves into the enduring legacy of World War II, providing readers with an immersive journey into the depths of guilt, trauma, and the psychological aftermath of war. The novel surpasses mere historical retelling to illuminate the profound impact of WWII upon the survivors: both soldiers and civilians alike. The author cleverly intertwines the stories of a Greek-American soldier and a German officer.

When Death Picks Favorites reveals the permanent scars left by trauma and loss, underscoring war's weighted ability to alter individual psyches and destinies forever. The book sheds light on Antonis Krallis, a Greek-American serviceman, and Kurt Weinhardt, an officer of the Waffen SS. These two warriors were thrust into the turmoil of World War II, and each was compelled to tread his own harrowing path. But, within the chaos of battle, fate entangled their stories in a fleeting moment, devoid of words, their eyes lockedï¿1⁄2a silent exchange that altered their lives forever.

Originally published in Greek in 2010, this English translation expands the narrative's reach to a global audience, offering valuable insights into the enduring impact of war on the human spirit. The book is a must-read for veterans, mental health professionals, and anyone interested in WWII historical fiction.

About the Authors

In addition to being an award-winning historical novelist in Greece, Lefteris Sakkas is also a mental health professional. Since 2010, he has published five books in Greek, including his first novel, Exodus, which portrays the Exodus of Missolonghi in 1826. This compelling work has garnered critical acclaim and earned him a special award. His second book, When Death Picks Favorites, marks his debut as an international author, offering readers a captivating exploration of his storytelling beyond the Greek language.

Dimitra Iconomou is a Certified Translation Professional, including for the Greek Consulate in Los Angeles, and an accomplished Greek copy editor. When Death Picks Favorites marks her debut as a literary translator. Additionally, Ms. Iconomou serves as Mr. Sakkas's literary manager in the United States.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Facebook Page:

Amazon:



Company :-Lefteris Sakkas

User :- Lefteris Sakkas

Email :...

Phone :-306930296817