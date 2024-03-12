Rakul Preet Singh Honored As Powerhouse Performer At DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rakul Preet Singh, the versatile actress renowned for her stellar performances across multiple Indian languages, was recently awarded the prestigious Powerhouse Performer of the Year accolade at the DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 held in Delhi. The event not only celebrated her remarkable contributions to cinema but also provided a platform for her to reflect on her journey, her supportive upbringing, and the significance of remembering milestones.



Coming from a defense background, with her father being a retired Army officer, Rakul fondly reminisced about the unwavering support she received from her parents, particularly her mother, who identified her acting talent from a young age. "It was my mom who identified that I had a flair for acting and that I was a dramebaaz since I was a little kid," Rakul shared.

She emphasized that her parents' progressive approach, devoid of gender biases, played a pivotal role in nurturing her and her brother Aman's interests, allowing them to explore various sports and activities freely.



Reflecting on her career, Rakul attributed her ability to recall every milestone to the arduous journey she undertook to achieve them. "I feel when you have really worked hard for every single achievement and when you have not had it easy or served on a platter, you do remember moments," she expressed. From her first award to the exhilarating experience of hearing the crowd chant her name, Rakul cherishes these memories as they signify her dreams turning into reality.



In 2023, Rakul delivered noteworthy performances in critically acclaimed films like "Chhatriwali" and commenced 2024 with a promising start in "Ayalaan." Her upcoming projects include two highly anticipated films, "Indian 2" and "Ramayan," indicating a thriving career trajectory and a continued commitment to excellence in cinema.



Rakul Preet Singh's journey exemplifies resilience, talent, and the invaluable support of family, serving as an inspiration to aspiring artists and women alike. As she continues to captivate audiences with her performances, her presence at the DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards reaffirms her status as a powerhouse performer in Indian cinema.

