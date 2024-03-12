Surviving Fishing Gear Entanglement Isn't Enough For Endangered Right Whales Females Still Don't Breed Afterward

Author: Joshua Reed

( MENAFN - The Conversation) It sounds like a crime show episode at sea: In late January 2024, federal regulators learned that a dead female North Atlantic right whale had been sighted near Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The whale was towed to shore, where more than 20 U.S. and Canadian scientists converged to perform a necropsy , or animal autopsy.

