(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraq related to cancer treatments.

State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) said Minister of Health, Salih Al-Hasnawi, and the British Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen, attended the signing as "the MOU specializes in introducing innovative and modern treatments as well as diagnostic tests for cancer in the early stages of the disease."

The Minister of Health is quoted as saying:

"The partnership between the Ministry of Health and the foreign private sector will reflect positively on the services provided to oncology patients in Iraq."

Ayman Rahhal, the director of AstraZeneca in Iraq, added:

"We are happy to sign this memorandum with the Iraqi Ministry of Health, represented by the Cancer Council, as it aims to increase awareness and education about cancer for it is a very serious disease."

"Increasing awareness and education at the patient level, using early diagnosis of cancer, increasing direct education and training for medical staff in Iraq, and using the required treatments more quickly will contribute to reducing the impact of the disease.

"The focus will be on medicines for cancer diseases such as lung, breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer."

Ambassador Hitchen said:

"Yesterday's new partnership between Iraq and AstraZeneca will transform the lives of cancer patients in Iraq for the better."

(Sources: INA; @SCHitchenFCDO)

The post AstraZeneca signs MoU with Iraq on Cancer Treatment first appeared on Iraq Business News .