Iraqi Govt Reduces Import Duties On Livestock

Iraq's Ministerial Economic Council has reduced customs duties on live animals, including calves, sheep, and cattle, imported for slaughter or breeding purposes.

The duties will be reduced to 2 percent for imported calves, sheep, and cattle intended for slaughter, and to 5 percent for those imported for breeding purposes.

This decision will be reviewed after one year.

