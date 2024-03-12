Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141728 AMMAN -- Kuwait's 48th planeload of relief aid for the Palestinians arrives at Jordan's Marka International Airport.

3141699 RAMALLAH -- At least 72 Palestinians are martyred and 129 others injured in new massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

3141761 RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian young man and a teenager are shot dead and three others injured by Israeli sniper fire in Al-Jib village, nearly 10 km. northwest Jerusalem.

3141712 BEIRUT -- One person is killed and 10 others wounded in an Israeli air raid on Bekaa region, east Lebanon. (end)

