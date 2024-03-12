Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141728 AMMAN -- Kuwait's 48th planeload of relief aid for the Palestinians arrives at Jordan's Marka International Airport.
3141699 RAMALLAH -- At least 72 Palestinians are martyred and 129 others injured in new massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.
3141761 RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian young man and a teenager are shot dead and three others injured by Israeli sniper fire in Al-Jib village, nearly 10 km. northwest Jerusalem.
3141712 BEIRUT -- One person is killed and 10 others wounded in an Israeli air raid on Bekaa region, east Lebanon. (end)
gb
MENAFN12032024000071011013ID1107969348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.