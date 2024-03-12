Complete Peace With Israel Comes After Peace With Palestinians: Lebanese FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Mar. 12 (Petra) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib welcomed his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, on Tuesday and congratulated him on Cyprus' decision to open a corridor to deliver aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are in great need of assistance. "The aid that comes through Rafah is not enough," he said, hoping that "this corridor will be a means for food to reach Gaza and help reduce hunger there."Bou Habib added in a statement that they "discussed the refugee crisis, which is an issue that must be resolved with the need to urge other countries to help us, and we agree on this with other countries that suffer from the same crisis, such as Greece."He added, "Minister Kombos was also briefed on our vision for security and peace on our southern borders and our demand for the implementation of Resolution 1701."He explained that "complete peace with Israel comes after peace with the Palestinians. There will be no complete peace before peace with the Palestinians, but we can enjoy security and peace on our borders."For his part, the Cypriot minister said: "I would like to point out our continued support for Lebanon, and I thank it for its constant and principled stand on the Cypriot issue in the framework of supporting international law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council and maintaining political equality over time, within the framework of the United Republic of Cyprus, which remains the only solution to this issue."