Massive March In Solidarity With Gaza Organized In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, March 12 (Petra) -- A huge number of political unions and party activities from various parts of the Karak Governorate participated on Tuesday in a massive march called "From Al-Aqsa to Gaza, let's break the siege."The participants called on all Arab and Islamic institutions to make this blessed month an opportunity to work seriously and exert pressure by all means to stop the aggression, to operate land, sea, and air bridges, and to bring relief aid and field hospitals to various areas of the Gaza Strip in order to prevent the continuation of the starvation and extermination war.They called on Arab and Islamic countries to move to help the Palestinians and to ensure the delivery of aid, chanting slogans that praise the steadfastness of Gaza and reject the targeting of civilians.The participants condemned the silence of the international community towards the flagrant Israeli aggression and the heinous crime it committed by attacking and targeting children, women, and the elderly in a collective punishment style.