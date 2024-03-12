Yarmouk University Participates In University Specializations Exhibition In Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Mar. 12 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University participated in the University Specializations and Training Programs Exhibition (UTEX4), which was held recently in Oman.The 3-day exhibition saw the participation of 54 educational institutions and was organized by the Directorate General of Education for North Al Batinah Governorate / Sohar.Yarmouk University was the only Jordanian university to participate in the exhibition via a special pavilion that was prepared to promote the university's development and progress in international rankings, in addition to promoting the academic programs it offers for various degrees and attracting Omani students wishing to study in Jordan.According to a university statement issued on Tuesday, the university president, Dr. Islam Massad, said that globalization and global technological developments and their resulting developments in various knowledge fields, including the education and higher education sectors, have forced higher education institutions in the Arab world to strive to move from national borders to regional and even global borders. This is done by raising the quality of the teaching and learning processes, offering qualitative academic programs that keep pace with scientific developments and the requirements of the labor market on the one hand, and emulating the ambitions of Arab youth and raising their capabilities on the other hand.Massad pointed out that Yarmouk University has taken a series of development measures on its study plans in terms of restructuring the courses, increasing the integration of technology in the education process, in addition to providing the student with communication skills in foreign languages ??by offering packages of courses for key foreign languages ??that raise the efficiency of its graduates and increase their level of competitiveness in international labor markets, and qualify them to be able to lead development and construction processes in various work sites.Assistant dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts,Omar Shboul, and Head of the Advertising and Marketing Department in the Presidency Department, Shatha Saadoun, presented a series of introductory lectures on Yarmouk University and its stages of development and modernization, the modern qualitative programs it offers, and its continuous efforts to update and develop its plans and courses for various academic disciplines in a way that keeps pace with modern developments in various knowledge fields, meets the needs of the labor market, and the extracurricular activities and events it holds for its students to enhance their skills and prepare them in the best way to enter the Arab and international labor markets.