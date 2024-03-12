Ireland's President Condemns Israel's Propaganda Campaign Against UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Mar. 12 (Petra) -- Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, has condemned a "propaganda campaign" against the UN over Gaza as "a scandalous travesty."."The situation we are now witnessing in Gaza is one from which the global public must not be distracted or avert its gaze," BBC cited Higgins as saying in a statement."It is a matter of life and death. The blockading of food and aid must immediately be stopped. Vital essential medicines and sources of energy must be provided to what is left of the hospitals in Gaza," Higgins added.Higgins urged countries to follow Ireland's lead and increase aid funding to the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).