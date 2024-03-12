Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 3 Soldiers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army said on Tuesday that three soldiers were injured in the Gaza clashes over the last 24 hours.The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports that on October 7, the army declared the death of an American-citizen soldier who was being held captive in Gaza.Since October 7, the Israeli army has formally declared the deaths of 591 officers and soldiers, 247 of whom were lost in ground combat within Gaza.