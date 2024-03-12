Zelensky Shows Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Search and rescue operations in Kryvyi Rih following Russia's missile attack on a residential building will continue as long as necessary.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A rescue operation is underway in Kryvyi Rih following Russia's missile attack. A nine-story residential building was damaged... People are being searched for beneath the rubble. The operation will continue as long as necessary,” wrote the President.

Zelensky stressed that there are many injured people, some of whom are in critical condition. There is also one injured child.

“As of now, two people have been reported dead. My condolences to their loved ones,” he wrote.

The President thanked everyone who is working at the scene, rescuing and providing medical assistance. He also gave instructions to provide immediate assistance to everyone in need of it.

As reported, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday evening. Two strikes hit high-rise buildings. At least two people were killed and more than 30 injured.