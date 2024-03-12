Russian Attack On Kryvyi Rih: Three People Killed, 38 Wounded, Including 10 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A search operation is underway in the city of Kryvyi Rih following a Russian missile attack. At least three people were killed and 38 more were injured.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Kryvyi Rih. Residential high-rise buildings again. Three dead and 38 wounded, including children. However, these figures are not final, as search and rescue operations are ongoing," the minister said in his post.

The State Emergency Service and police are working at the scene of the enemy attack. Residents are helping in the rescue of people trapped in their apartments and continuing to search for those who may be under the rubble.

According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, 10 children are among the 38 wounded.

"So far, we know about 10 children and 38 adults who were injured as a result of the enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih," he said in a post on Telegram.

As reported, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday evening. Two strikes hit high-rise buildings.