White House Announces New $300M Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration has announced it will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $300 million, which will include missiles for HIMARS, artillery ammunition, and other weapons. S Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced this in Washington on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs,” Sullivan said.

According to him, the funding for this package came from savings garnered in contracts signed by the Pentagon last year to replenish weapons that had already been sent to Ukraine. Sullivan also stressed that this does not affect U.S. military readiness.

He specified that the package includes, among other things, a large tranche of artillery rounds, as well as GMLRS missiles for HIMARS systems.

According to Sullivan, Ukraine desperately needs this help to hold the line of defense in the face of Russian attacks and repel the Russian offensive that continues in eastern and other parts of Ukraine. However, he stressed that this ammunition“will help sustain Ukrainian weapons for some time, but only for a short period”.

In this regard, he stressed that the new package is not enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs and once again called on Congress to speed up the process of passing the President's request for funding for national security needs.

As Ukrinform reported, the United States allocated the last defense aid package within the available funding in December last year. In February, the U.S. Senate passed a bill with additional funding for the country's national defense needs, which includes more than $60 billion to support Ukraine. The document has been submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives.