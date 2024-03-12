Russia's Increased Defense Industrial Base Production Is Likely Not Sustainable In Long-Term - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's increased defense industrial base production is likely not sustainable in the medium- and long-term.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its latest report , according to Ukrinform.

ISW experts noted that Russia would likely suffer from labor shortages, decreased weapons and equipment stockpiles, and an inability to completely compensate for military and dual-use items it can no longer acquire due to sanctions.

The

Wall Street Journal

(WSJ) reported on March 11 that a senior NATO official stated that Russia can likely sustain its current war effort for two to five more years.



WSJ

noted that some Russian production figures, such as those for military vehicles, do not differentiate between newly produced items and refurbished ones brought out of storage, such as older, lower quality T-62 and T-54/-55 tanks

ISW has observed that reports of Russia's reported tank“production” numbers in recent years largely reflect restored and modernized tanks drawn from storage rather than new production.

Open-source researchers recently analyzed satellite imagery and assessed that Russia has reportedly removed 25 to 40 percent of its tank strategic reserves, depending on the model, from open-air storage facilities since 2022.

WSJ

reported that the Bank of Finland concluded that Russia may not be able to sustain its increased DIB production as the DIB takes personnel and material resources away from other sectors of the Russian economy. The Bank of Finland also reportedly found that Russia's increased DIB production has focused on low-tech products, such as fabricated steel, and that Russia is still reliant on foreign suppliers for higher-tech items such as semiconductors.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) reported that Russia currently has about three million rounds of old artillery ammunition in its stockpiles, but that much of it is in poor condition. WSJ

reported that RUSI and other Western analysts have assessed that Russia's current domestic ammunition production is not sufficient for its war in Ukraine, so Russia will likely continue relying on supplies from partners

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 12, 2024 amounted to about 425,890 troops, including 910 soldiers killed or wounded in the previous day.