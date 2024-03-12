Boeing Fails 33 Out Of 89 Inspections By US Regulator

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Boeing failed to pass 33 out of 89 inspections by the US Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) caused by the January incident with
the loss of part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX
aircraft, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
According to the FAA, the inspections went on for six weeks and
affected both Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures the
fuselage for the Boeing 737 MAX.
It is noted that Boeing has passed 56 out of 89 inspections. The
auditors focused on "many parts of the 737 MAX, including wings and
a number of other systems," as well as employees' understanding of
the principles of product quality control. Inspections revealed 97
cases of non-compliance with production standards.
Spirit AeroSystems failed 7 out of 13 inspections. FAA documents
show that its representatives saw how Spirit AeroSystems mechanics
used a hotel key card to check the door seal, as well as how liquid
soap was used "as a lubricant during the fitting process" when
working with the seal.
The Boeing 737 is a family of narrow-body short- and medium-haul
passenger and transport aircraft. The aircraft has been
manufactured by Boeing Corporation since 1967. The Boeing 737 has
become the most massive passenger aircraft in the history of civil
aviation, with the ten thousandth aircraft delivered on March 13,
2018.
