Italy To Build Largest Underwater Tunnel In Europe

Italy is going to build the largest underwater tunnel in Europe,
which will connect Western Genoa with Eastern Genoa. The launch of
the tunnel will make Genoa more environmentally sustainable, as the
city will receive up to 10 hectares of green areas, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The construction of the tunnel marks the beginning of a complete
reconstruction of the port city, as well as the transport
system.
According to the Italian government, the 3.4-kilometer tunnel
will be laid at a depth of 45 meters. Its diameter will be about 16
meters, and it will become the fourth largest in the world. One
billion euros will be allocated for the construction of the tunnel,
and, according to those responsible for the project, the work is
scheduled to be completed in 2029.
The construction of the tunnel will create more than 5,000 new
jobs, and its commissioning will allow citizens to save more than a
million hours of travel annually and reduce the negative impact on
the environment. This will happen by reducing carbon dioxide
emissions from road transport.
The longest underground channel in the world today is the
underwater road tunnel in Norway – Ryfylketunnelen, 14.4 kilometers
long.
