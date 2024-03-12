Pres. Al-Sisis: Egypt Exerts Intensive Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 12 (KUNA) - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi confirmed Tuesday that Egypt is carrying out tremendous efforts to help secure a ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

President Al-Sisi reiterated the support of both the leadership and people of Egypt for the brothers in Palestine and Egypt's intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as its support for the Palestinian people to obtain their right to an independent state.

He expressed his heartfelt wishes to the brotherly Palestinian people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, especially in the Gaza Strip, which suffers from extremely deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

For his part, President Abbas appreciated the President's kind call and stressed his and the Palestinian people's gratitude for Egypt's sincere efforts in support of the Palestinian right. (end)

