Qatar Confirms Continued Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza Before Eid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari, regional and international efforts are still ongoing to reach a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip before Eid Al-Fitr, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majid Al-Ansari said Tuesday.

In a weekly media briefing, Al-Ansari regretted that the humanitarian situation in the Strip is getting worse, expressing sorrow over the failure to secure a ceasefire deal before the holy month of Ramadan.

On establishing a port in Gaza to deliver aid, Al-Ansari said this an initiative from some countries to increase humanitarian aid delivery into the Strip.

He stressed that Qatar has been supporting efforts allowing the entry of humanitarian assistance to the Strip in light of growing demands for needs.

This kind of entering aid into the Strip should not be an alternative to ground ports which "we always call for constantly opening and entering aid via them", he said.

The EU Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherland, Cyprus, the UAE, the UK and the US announced their determination to open a maritime port, with the aim of allowing additional humanitarian aid and supplies badly needed by the Gazans. (end)

