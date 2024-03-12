UK Foreign Secretary: BBC Report About Raid On Nasser Hospital In Gaza Very Disturbing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON - 12 - 3 (KUNA) -David Cameron has said the BBC report about Palestinian medical staff in Gaza being beaten and humiliated by Israeli troops is "very disturbing" and called for "answers from the Israelis".

Three medical staff who were working in Nasser hospital southern Gazan city of Khan Younis told the BBC they were humiliated, beaten, doused with cold water, and forced to kneel for hours. They said they were detained for days.

Lord Cameron told the House of Lords: "These are very disturbing pictures and reports that have come out from this hospital and we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened and we need answers from the Israelis about that."

The foreign secretary was questioned about the BBC's report by Labour peer, Lord Collins of Highbury, during a series of questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict in the upper chamber.

Earlier in the day, Cameron's deputy in the House of Commons Andrew Mitchell called for an investigation and a "full explanation" when responding to questions from MPs.

Mitchell responded that "Israel must comply" with Article 18 of the Geneva Convention which states that: "Civilian hospitals organised to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the parties to the conflict."

BBC was given the names of 49 Nasser medical personnel said to have been detained. Of those, 26 were named by multiple sources, including medics on the ground, the Hamas-run health ministry, international groups, and the families of those missing. (end)

