Arab League Calls For Protecting Palestinian Women

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab League urged the international community Tuesday to support Palestinian women and provide protection to them in the face of the continued Israeli occupation violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

This came in a symposium co-organized by the League and the UN Women Regional Office for the Arab States (ROAS) on the sidelines of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Speaking before the event, Arab League Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh urged backing Palestinian women during their struggle.

She stressed the need of shedding light on the Israeli crimes against humanity, women and girls in the Gaza Strip, saying that disastrous consequences on women in the Strip caused by Israeli occupation should be investigated.

Kirsi Madi, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UN Women Deputy Executive Director for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships, called on all to provide protection to women during the armed conflicts, to help achieve immediate ceasefire in the Strip to establish justice and preserve the rights of women to a life free from violence.

For her part, Amal Hamad, Palestinian Minister of Women Affairs, said the crimes in the Palestinian territories exposed the claims of the "civilized" world.

Palestinian women have paid much price due to genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces under the watchful eyes of the world and its human rights organizations.

Director of ROAS of the UN Development Programme Abdullah Al-Dardiri considered women in Gaza as "the decisive cornerstone" of their families' ability to steadfastness, saying that they are primary caregivers and they maintain life in Gaza by providing food, caring for the sick, or supporting people with disabilities.

The ongoing war caused unlimited harm to women, although they still play a key role in economic and social recovery in the Strip, he noted.

Greta Gunnarsdottir, Director of the UNRWA Representative Office in New York, highlighted the risks on women and called for an immediate ceasefire, which can only provide protection to civilians, including women.

Finally, head of the AL mission to the UN Ambassador Majid Abdelfattah said the UN Security Council is paralyzed due to ongoing geopolitical shocks, which prevented reaching ceasefire after five months of the start of Israeli occupation.

The event featured some dignitaries in the Arab states, representatives as well as experts tasked with women affairs across the globe. (end) ast

