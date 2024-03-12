Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen In Occupied Jerusalem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 12 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian child from Shu'fat refugee camp, north of the occupied Jerusalem City, was shot dead late Tuesday by the Israeli occupation forces. Rami Al-Halhouli, 13 year, was died of his wounds in a hospital after being critically injured directly with live bullets by the Israeli occupation, media in Jerusalem said. Some Palestinian activists circulated a video showing the shooting of Al-Halhouli in the chest by Israeli soldiers. (end) nq

