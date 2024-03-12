Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Sniper Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 12 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man and a teenager were shot dead and three others injured by Israeli sniper fire in Al-Jib village, nearly 10 km. northwest Jerusalem, on Tuesday evening.

A statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the two martyrs as Zayd Khalaifa, 23, and Abdullah Assaf, 16.

The five victims were rushed to Palestine medical complex in the West Bank city of Ramallah where two of them were confirmed dead and the three injuries were described as moderate.

Earlier today, Rami Al-Halhouli, a 13 year-old boy, was shot dead in Israeli similar sniper fire in Shu'fat refugee camp, northeast Jerusalem City. (end)

nq









MENAFN12032024000071011013ID1107969070