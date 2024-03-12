(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Tech Resumes Rally, NASDAQ Zooms 180+
Investors Assess Inflation Report, Stocks Rise
Futures Make Way Higher
U.S. Indexes Track Lower Ahead of Inflation Data
Post-Record Rally Pauses, Indexes Tumble Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 12, 2024
S&P Hikes to New Closing High Advertisment
Stocks jumped Tuesday after fresh U.S. inflation data was about in line with expectations, clearing the way for investors to resume buying high-flying tech names such as Nvidia and Meta Platforms.
The Dow Jones Industrials surged 235.83 points to end Tuesday at 39,005.49.
The broader index surged 57.33 points, or 1.1%, to 5,175.27.
The NASDAQ rocketed 246.36 points, or 1.5%, to 16,265.64.
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia climbed more than 5%. Microsoft gained 2.6%, and Meta popped 3%. Oracle surged more than 11% after beating Wall Street earnings estimates.
The consumer price index climbed 0.4% in February and 3.2% year over year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.4% increase last month and 3.1% year-over-year. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy from the headline reading, climbed 0.4% in February, compared to a forecast gain of 0.3%.
Investors now turn their attention to the producer price index report due this week and the Fed's next monetary policy meeting later this month.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices shied away nine cents to $77.84 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices flopped $26.50 to $2,162.10.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN12032024000212011056ID1107969069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.