Boosting Telecom: Ericsson And Nokia Dive Into Chip Making For 5G And A.I. Edge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telecom leaders Ericsson and Nokia are taking bold steps. They now create their own chips, a move Huawei first made.



This change aims to make them more competitive in the 5G and AI fields. It shows how crucial advanced semiconductor technology is for better networks and new ideas.



By making chips themselves, these firms are improving their wireless technology and avoiding the need to buy circuitry from others.



For six or seven years, Ericsso has focused more on making chips. This effort has led to the start of Ericsson Silicon.



This group leads the design of specific processors. They work in Austin, Texas, and Sweden, using new technology to make innovative chips every year. This helps Ericsson lead in telecom.







Nokia is doing something similar with its ReefShark chip line, which is key to its 5G plan. These chips make big antennas lighter and more power-efficient.



Nokia works with chip experts like Marvell to make these advanced circuits. This teamwork meets the tough demands of 5G networks.

Transforming Telecom with 5G and AI

The rise of 5G and AI is changing telecom. 5G introduces new ways to use digital technology. AI helps handle the complex 5G networks.



It's vital for a wide range of uses, from fast internet to reliable connections for critical tasks like remote surgeries.



In addition, dealing with 5G's complexity needs a clear focus on data. Good data management and quick AI decisions are essential.



Ericsson's approach moves towards smart, automatic network management. Training people for new skills is also key to dealing with 5G and AI.



As Ericsson and Nokia push forward with their chip projects, they're not just staying ahead. They're also helping 5G and AI technology reach more people.



In short, this move underlines how key innovation and working together are important for the future of telecom.



It ensures the industry can meet the growing needs of a world connected by digital technology.

