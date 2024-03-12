Endotracheal Tubes Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A patient's mouth or nose puts an endotracheal tube into the trachea to maintain an open airway. It facilitates the transfer of anesthetic gases or air to or from a patient. The endotracheal tube is subsequently attached to a ventilator that supplies oxygen to the lungs. Endotracheal intubation is the process of placing the tube into the trachea. It supplies oxygen and inhaled gases to the lungs and shields them from contamination by blood and gases. ETs are often made of PVC, although they can also be manufactured using silicone, rubber, and metal.

Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drives the Global Market

Respiratory diseases represent a global health burden. Respiratory disease is the fifth most prevalent cause of death among the top thirty. Asthma ranks 28th, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) ranks third, lower respiratory tract infections rank fourth, tracheal, bronchial, and lung cancer rank sixth, and tuberculosis (TB) is twelfth. Intubation is essential for the treatment of any chronic respiratory disease. In patients who require invasive ventilation, endotracheal intubation facilitates regulated airway flow. To lessen the burden on patients, the healthcare system, and the government, manufacturers have created antimicrobial coatings that traditionally contain silver or any other medication with antibacterial qualities that can prevent biofilm formation on ETs. These reasons have contributed to the worldwide expansion of the endotracheal tube industry.

Use of Video Laryngoscopy for Endotracheal Intubation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Video laryngoscopy (VL)/video laryngoscope enhances the glottis image and permits expert observation during intubation. VL will improve airway management and decrease the occurrence of difficult intubation. Video laryngoscopes have rapidly become standard equipment for airway management in many scenarios, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs) as opposed to operating rooms. Video laryngoscopy in ICUs for endotracheal intubation (ETI) should enhance patient outcomes by increasing the first-pass success rate, decreasing the length necessary for ETI, and ensuring constant surveillance and guidance on airway skills. In patients infected with COVID-19, VL is recommended to increase the distance between the operator's face and the patient's face to reduce the chance of contamination. These aspects generate growth opportunities for the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global endotracheal tubes market

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% over the forecast period. The growth in surgical procedures in this region results from the rise in chronic diseases, such as respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and other lung injuries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in thirteen persons and more than 25 million Americans had asthma in 2018, while one in twelve children had asthma in 2017. In addition, 16 million adults are expected to have COPD. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates the usage of mechanical ventilation, driving up demand for ETs and fueling the industry's expansion. The rise in the elderly population and a sharp increase in VAP patients contribute considerably to expanding the market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and the development of various coated endotracheal tubes are raising end-user awareness of the benefits of endotracheal tubes, hence boosting demand.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.33% over the forecast period. In Europe, chronic disease-related aging and its prevalence have substantially grown over time. In addition, due to risk factors such as smoking, pollution, and other underlying disorders, the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases among adults and the elderly has increased. Respiratory disorders continue to be a critical health concern in all European nations. In Europe, over 10 million individuals younger than 45 have asthma. Asthma affects 8.2% of adults and 9.4% of children in the European Union (EU). Furthermore, it is anticipated that as many as 66 million people in Europe may have COPD. Age-standardized to the European Standard Population, the COPD death rate for men and women in Europe is approximately 18 per 100,000 persons per year. A highly modern healthcare system and an increase in the number of manufacturers offering a variety of ETs contribute to the expansion of this region's market.

Key Highlights



The global endotracheal tubes market was valued at USD 29 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,126.64 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on intubation, the global endotracheal tubes market is divided into oral, nasal, and others.

The oral segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global endotracheal tubes market is divided into uncuffed and cuffed.

The uncuffed segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.89% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global endotracheal tubes market is bifurcated into anesthesia and critical care, emergency care, and others.

The anesthesia and critical care segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% over the forecast period.

Based on material type, the global endotracheal tubes market is divided into PVC, silicone, and others.

The PVC segment accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global endotracheal tubes market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The hospital segment is the largest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global endotracheal tubes market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global endotracheal tubes market players are Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vygon, Angiplast, Medline Industries, Sharklet Technologies, Sterimed, ConvaTec, Intersurgical, Securmed, and Bactiguard AB.

Market News



In January 2023, At Arab Health 2023, Timesco Healthcare introduced its revolutionary video laryngoscope to aid the endotracheal intubation of patients with challenging airways.





In September 2022, Medtronic recalled thousands of endotracheal tubes in response to concerns of airway obstruction. The business recalls around 625,700 products globally, including its NIM Standard Reinforced EMG Endotracheal Tubes and NIM CONTACT Reinforced EMG Endotracheal Tubes.



Global Endotracheal Tubes Market: Segmentation

By Intubation



Oral

Nasal

Others



By Product Type



Uncuffed

Cuffed



By Applications



Anesthesia and Critical Care

Emergency Care

Others



By Material Type



PVC

Silicone

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa







