South America To Witness A Considerable Growth In The Magnesium Stearate Market


3/12/2024 3:20:03 PM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) South America's textile industry is experiencing rapid change. Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia are emerging as an investment hub for foreign investors, mostly due to the trade wars between the two large economies, which is seeing players moving out of North America and investing in safe destinations such as South America. Furthermore, the governments in Central and South American are directing their focus on internal development through new policies, such as building special economic zones (SEZs) to catalyze economic development. For example, South America has more than 550 SEZs that are home to about 10,000 enterprises, employing over a million employees.
In spite of a sluggish growth rate, South America is expected to record considerable investments. For instance, China is the biggest investor in the region. Chinese investments since the year 2005 have accounted for around USD 141 billion. As per the World Bank, Chile's industrial sector contributed around 30% to its GDP in 2018.
In addition to the above-mentioned points, the textile industry is seeing positive growth and experiencing a paradigm shift. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and rising fashion consciousness are propelling the market growth for textiles. Magnesium stearate is used extensively in the textile industry as an anti-sticking agent, lubricant, and emulsifier.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID -19 has impacted various industries and decelerated the demand globally. The pandemic has created a blip in the financial markets and led to an increased inventory of past orders that stand canceled due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also led the big players to assimilate small businesses and create an alternate supply chain, which is less dependent on China.
Key Players

Kirsch Pharma GmbH
PT Halim Sakti Pratama
Bronson and Jacobs
Parchem fine and Specialty Chemicals
Nimbasia
Aromantic Ltd.
Amik Italia Spa-Chemical Company

Magnesium Stearate Market: Segmentation
By Form

Powder
Flakes

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Chemicals
Textiles Industry
Food and Beverages

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of APAC

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

