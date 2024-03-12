South America To Witness A Considerable Growth In The Magnesium Stearate Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) South America's textile industry is experiencing rapid change. Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia are emerging as an investment hub for foreign investors, mostly due to the trade wars between the two large economies, which is seeing players moving out of North America and investing in safe destinations such as South America. Furthermore, the governments in Central and South American are directing their focus on internal development through new policies, such as building special economic zones (SEZs) to catalyze economic development. For example, South America has more than 550 SEZs that are home to about 10,000 enterprises, employing over a million employees.
In spite of a sluggish growth rate, South America is expected to record considerable investments. For instance, China is the biggest investor in the region. Chinese investments since the year 2005 have accounted for around USD 141 billion. As per the World Bank, Chile's industrial sector contributed around 30% to its GDP in 2018.
In addition to the above-mentioned points, the textile industry is seeing positive growth and experiencing a paradigm shift. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and rising fashion consciousness are propelling the market growth for textiles. Magnesium stearate is used extensively in the textile industry as an anti-sticking agent, lubricant, and emulsifier.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID -19 has impacted various industries and decelerated the demand globally. The pandemic has created a blip in the financial markets and led to an increased inventory of past orders that stand canceled due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also led the big players to assimilate small businesses and create an alternate supply chain, which is less dependent on China.
Key Players
Kirsch Pharma GmbH
PT Halim Sakti Pratama
Bronson and Jacobs
Parchem fine and Specialty Chemicals
Nimbasia
Aromantic Ltd.
Amik Italia Spa-Chemical Company
Magnesium Stearate Market: Segmentation
By Form
Powder
Flakes
By End-User
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Chemicals
Textiles Industry
Food and Beverages
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of APAC
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
