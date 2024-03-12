South America To Witness A Considerable Growth In The Magnesium Stearate Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) South America's textile industry is experiencing rapid change. Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia are emerging as an investment hub for foreign investors, mostly due to the trade wars between the two large economies, which is seeing players moving out of North America and investing in safe destinations such as South America. Furthermore, the governments in Central and South American are directing their focus on internal development through new policies, such as building special economic zones (SEZs) to catalyze economic development. For example, South America has more than 550 SEZs that are home to about 10,000 enterprises, employing over a million employees.

In spite of a sluggish growth rate, South America is expected to record considerable investments. For instance, China is the biggest investor in the region. Chinese investments since the year 2005 have accounted for around USD 141 billion. As per the World Bank, Chile's industrial sector contributed around 30% to its GDP in 2018.

In addition to the above-mentioned points, the textile industry is seeing positive growth and experiencing a paradigm shift. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and rising fashion consciousness are propelling the market growth for textiles. Magnesium stearate is used extensively in the textile industry as an anti-sticking agent, lubricant, and emulsifier.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Magnesium Stearate Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID -19 has impacted various industries and decelerated the demand globally. The pandemic has created a blip in the financial markets and led to an increased inventory of past orders that stand canceled due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also led the big players to assimilate small businesses and create an alternate supply chain, which is less dependent on China.

Key Players



Kirsch Pharma GmbH

PT Halim Sakti Pratama

Bronson and Jacobs

Parchem fine and Specialty Chemicals

Nimbasia

Aromantic Ltd.

Amik Italia Spa-Chemical Company



Magnesium Stearate Market: Segmentation

By Form



Powder

Flakes



By End-User



Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Chemicals

Textiles Industry

Food and Beverages



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

Tanzania

South Africa

The Rest of MEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN12032024004597010339ID1107968740