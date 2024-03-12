(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As Israel continues its attacks on Palestinian territory, international media have reported the death of a well-known Palestinian footballer and national team representative due to these attacks on Gaza.

Recently, Al Jazeera reported that Mohammed Barkat, a player for the Palestinian national team, was killed on Tuesday, March 12th. He lost his life when Israeli warplanes bombed his home in Khan Younis, situated in the southern Gaza Strip.

Prior to this incident, Barkat had scored more than 100 goals for Gaza and his team.

Moreover, Mohammed Barkat had previously worked as a representative for the Palestinian national team and Gaza football club.

It is worth mentioning that this player is 39 years old and had previously scored at least 114 goals for himself, becoming a legend in Khan Younis.

In addition to the tragic loss of lives like Mohammed Barkat's, Gaza is currently facing a dire humanitarian crisis.

The region has been subjected to years of blockade and limited access to basic necessities like food, water, and medical supplies.

The infrastructure is severely damaged, making it difficult for the population to access essential services. The unemployment rate is alarmingly high, leaving many families struggling to survive.

Moreover, frequent military conflicts exacerbate the suffering of civilians, leading to widespread trauma and despair. International aid and attention are urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza and address the root causes of the crisis.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram