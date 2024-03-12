Afghan Athlete, Farzad Mansouri Wins Bronze At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Farzad Mansouri, a former Afghan taekwondo athlete, secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2024 Olympic Games quota competition with three wins and one loss.

The World Taekwondo Federation announced that Mansouri secured the Paris Olympics quota by defeating opponents from Serbia, Austria, and Bosnia, with a loss to a Danish rival.

Competing in the“over 80 kg” weight category, he initially defeated the Austrian opponent, and won over the Bosnian taekwondo practitioner in the second match, but wounded defeat in the semifinals against his Danish rival.

With the loss against the Danish rival, Mansouri couldn't directly secure the Paris Olympic Games quota.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games quota competition took place on March 9th and 10th with the participation of 131 taekwondo athletes, hosted by the city of Sofia, Bulgaria.

However, in case of injury or withdrawal of a Russian or Danish taekwondo athlete, or through a wildcard, Mansouri, currently residing in the UK, will earn the opportunity to compete in the Paris Olympics.

This Afghan taekwondo athlete has previously won thirteen medals in national and international competitions.

Previously, Zakiah Khudadadi, a former member of the Afghan national Para taekwondo team and European Para taekwondo champion, secured the Paris Paralympic quota gold medal.

