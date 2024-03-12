Mindware Signed As VAD By VAST Data

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the signing of a strategic distribution partnership with VAST Data, the AI data platform company. Under the agreement, Mindware will help accelerate the adoption of the market-disrupting VAST Data Platform by enterprises in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, through its expansive ecosystem of reseller partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Alexandre Boutin, AI Business Unit Director, Middle East & Africa at Mindware said:“VAST Data is an innovation focused company, and we are excited to partner with them, to provide our channel partners with a unique data infrastructure solution to take to customers seeking advanced solutions and services that can support their evolving data requirements in today's AI era. As we continue to build out our AI/High Performance Computing (HPC) offerings, having VAST in our portfolio will certainly strengthen Mindware's reputation as the AI expert and trusted advisor in the region. We will also be able to offer an even stronger value proposition and help our partners to differentiate themselves from competition.”

The global data storage market has seen remarkable growth, driven by the surge in data produced by businesses, government bodies, and individuals, alongside escalating needs for data analytics, security, cloud storage, and associated services. Storage infrastructure correspondingly needs to evolve and adapt to address this deluge of data. VAST's unique value proposition lies in the company's innovative software technology, which combines performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, such that organizations can capture, catalogue, refine, enrich, preserve and access their data anywhere via one, unified data platform.

Mr. Haider Aziz, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at VAST Data said:“With its well-established business model, strong AI/HPC practice and technical capabilities, extensive presence across Middle East and Africa and solid reputation as a trusted advisor, we see Mindware as a great partner to help establish our brand in the region. We are looking forward to the journey ahead and the collaborative success we can attain together.”

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.