Cyberknight And Spire Solutions Shine At Solarwinds 2024 EMEA Partner Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the winners of its 2024 EMEA Partner Awards. The awards recognize the achievements of the company's distribution and reseller partner community over the past year.

“Our channel partners are integral to the overall success and growth of SolarWinds,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.“We're pleased to honor the outstanding achievements of our partners in delivering technical expertise on the unified SolarWinds® Platform. The excellent customer experience they provide allows customers to effectively use SolarWinds observability and IT management software as they manage increasingly complex and high-performing digital landscapes.”

Testament to the strong demand for Hybrid Cloud Observability among Middle East enterprises, CyberKnight, a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai and covering the Middle East, took home the prestigious EMEA Distributor of the Year.

“After just two and a half years as a SolarWinds VAD, we are humbled to have been recognized for our efforts! Achieving this milestone in such a short time fuels our determination to keep pushing boundaries of Growth, Profitability and Simplicity,” said Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

Also felicitated at the awards was Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa region's preferred security partner and a leading value-added distributor (VAD), who were recognized for their excellence in Marketing. As a segment that is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2023 and 2028, observability is becoming a crowded space.“We're proud that our marketing efforts have effectively highlighted the advantages of the SolarWinds observability platform. Our efforts have led to successful deployments, empowering numerous leading enterprises in the region to confidently accelerate their digital transformation journeys and enhance their competitive advantages,” said Kenneth D'Souza, Marketing Manager at Spire Solutions.

The winners were determined based on revenue and year-over-year growth trajectory, investment in SolarWinds, development commitment and technology alignment, effectiveness in collaboration with SolarWinds field organizations regionally, effectiveness of marketing campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and SolarWinds Certified Professional® and SolarWinds Sales Expert (SSE) accreditations over the past year.