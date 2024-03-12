TELECOM ACQUISITIONS (TAL) ADDS OVER 22,000 NEW CUSTOMERS IN RECORD QUARTER.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Fast-expanding Telecoms Acquisitions (TAL) has announced a record trading quarter with 22,000 new residential broadband customers signed up since last autumn.

The three businesses in the TAL Group - Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom and Eclipse Broadband – have secured 16,000 customers via acquisitions and strategic partnerships, plus 6,000 more organically.

CEO Nigel Barnett is confident myopic focus on the residential broadband supply sector will provide rapid growth for his group with the support of the ISPs and large altnets he has partnered with. These include CityFibre, MS3, FullFibre and Freedom Fibre, who Barnett says are all finding it a challenge securing new residential customers.

“Each of acquired bases are from companies that are strong in the B2B marketplace and have found the residential space exciting but very expensive and a huge draw on cash,” he said.

“They will continue with their B2B business but have entered a strategic partnership with TAL for the Layer 2/Layer 3 services and total back-office operation, including acquisition support.

“This enables them to carry on acquiring customers through their normal channels without investment and increasing their bottom line.”

TAL has also agreed a marketing deal which will take the three TAL brands to the front doors of houses on the footprints of CityFibre and TalkTalk across the UK.

“This will mean teams of up to 100 professional introducers will be offering an exciting range of residential products over a six-month period adding to our already significant organic monthly growth,” continued Barnett.

TAL is also set to announce a new wholesale offering to UK resellers and ISPs, namely a large selection of the altnets' residential connectivity via one postcode checker, plus a Layer 3 service.

“I've operated successfully in the B2B space for 53 years, building, buying, and selling business but the last four years in the residential space have been the most exciting of all,” said Barnett.

“We only started in January 2020 and had an unbelievable first two years. TalkTalk's desire to be part of the journey confirmed to me we were on the right track. In the last 15 months we have grown to circa 100,000 customers, returning a £40 million turnover. With further acquisitions on the horizon were looking forward to a very successful 2024.

“Over the last few years, I have been lucky enough to meet some of the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in this industry. Together we are changing the face of the sector and UK residents will finally get the fibre service to the home they so desperately want,” concluded Barnett.

