The Institute Of Brewing And Distilling Launches A Short Course On Gin Production

(MENAFN- Pressat) This course gives distillers the knowledge and techniques essential for producing exceptional gin.

The Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the distilling industry, has launched a brand new, self-assessed and on demand technical course on Gin Production.

The Gin Production course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses for distillers. It is aimed at distillers working in distilleries of all sizes, who want to produce exceptional gin, consistently and at minimum cost.

The course provides essential knowledge and best practice for gin production at a commercial scale. It introduces the all-important gin botanicals and the unsung hero, neutral spirit. It provides an in-depth review of the current knowledge of gin flavour and the methods and technologies that can be used to optimise it in the distillery. It also explains how to assess and analyse gin and its ingredients.

This course has been developed in collaboration with leading distillers and spirits experts. These include:



Kirsty Black – Master Distiller, Arbikie Distillery

Chris Hepple – Head of Operations, Hepple Spirits Company

Meeghan Murdock – Distiller and Spirits Consultant

Hugh Holds – Distiller, Sensory Scientist and PhD Student

Renaldo Fourie – Master Distiller, DGB(Pty) Ltd. Abhishek Banik – Head Distiller, Copper Rivet Distillery

The Gin Production course provides the same technical excellence found in all IBD qualifications, without needing to take a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with technical information such as:



A summary of the key points of the course

Descriptors of all the important gin and botanical flavour compounds

Key calculations for gin production

An overview of stills and still operation Guidance on a structured approach to gin recipe development

The course features text, videos, animations, quizzes, and online games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Stuart Howe, Technical and Development Manager, explains:

“This is the world's first course providing in-depth scientific and technical information specifically about gin production. It is written in collaboration with experts in the field and with the technical rigour and accuracy that you expect from the IBD. If you want to optimise your gin production process or add a brilliant gin to your product portfolio, then this is the course for you!”

###

About the IBD

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling was originally established as The Laboratory Club in 1886. From inception, its mission has been to provide excellence in technical education for professional brewers and distillers and associated suppliers.

With four levels of globally recognised qualifications, the IBD caters for all types of professionals with a passion for brewing and distilling. Over 100,000 industry professionals have received their technical education with us. The IBD is a global institution with more than 3,000 members across 99 countries. Every year, around 4,000 professionals take our qualifications providing transformational outcomes both for individuals and their businesses.

href="" or

