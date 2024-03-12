Winners Announced Of The Prestigious Global Women In Healthcare Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Healthcare professionals around the world have been nominating friends and colleagues for the inaugural Global Women in Healthcare Awards, a prestigious accolade launched by Scotland's healthcare INGO, EMMS International, and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

On Saturday 9th March 2024 EMMS International hosted the Elsie Inglis Charity Ball at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, in celebration of the achievements of women in healthcare and to make the long-awaited announcement of the winners of the Global Women in Healthcare Awards.

The awards marked International Women's Day 2024 by recognising women's contribution to global healthcare and highlighting the importance of supporting healthcare academic study across all communities. Attendees heard speeches from Dr Cathy Ratcliff, CEO of EMMS International, Dr Kerri Baker, Dean of Education at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, and Professor Linda Bauld OBE, the Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh and Chief Social Policy Advisor to the Scottish government.

The Awards were split into four categories. In a nod to Scottish doctor and founder of the Scottish Women's Hospitals, the Dr. Elsie Inglis Award recognises a woman who is championing sex equality in the medical profession. The Rising Star Award celebrates a woman who is demonstrating potential and dedication to a career in healthcare. The Outstanding Leader Award will be given to a professional who is supporting other women in their healthcare careers. The United Nations is observing International Women's Day 2024 under the theme, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. The Health Tech Award recognises a woman who is making waves in the health tech industry and paving the way for others to join her.

Applications were reviewed by a panel of prominent experts including Professor Linda Bauld OBE, who sat on the judging panel for the Outstanding Leader Award:

“Women are underrepresented in healthcare leadership. Recognising their contribution and inspiring colleagues to follow in their footsteps is key to building resilient health systems.”

Launching the awards, EMMS International is Scotland's longest-serving, internationally respected healthcare charity. It has supported women to enter the healthcare profession for over a century and is dedicated to improving healthcare in the most hard-to-reach areas in Nepal, Malawi, and India. CEO and Director of International Programmes, Dr. Cathy Ratcliff, says:

“Our Healthcare Career Pathways support women to gain healthcare qualifications, reducing the impact of sex inequality while promoting academic study and developing sustainable care for the most vulnerable families. Without these women, there are communities who simply would not have access to good healthcare. That is true of areas across the world, and those women's achievement should be – and will be – celebrated.”

The awards are supported by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, whose Licenciates include Dr Elsie Inglis and Dr Annie Wardlaw Jagannadham, and Fellow Dr Isabella Pringle. Professor Andrew Elder, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, says:

"The RCPE has a strong history of drawing together international experts and role models to explore barriers and solutions to women in medicine, in leadership, and women's health and wellbeing. These awards bring together and celebrate the women who are successful in their specialisations across all areas of healthcare and highlight the impact of female leaders on clinical care.”

The award winners were announced in a city that's considered one of the most prolific centres of medical education and research, as the home of the University of Edinburgh Medical School, the oldest medical school in the English-speaking world.

The results are as follows:

The Dr Elsie Inglis Award, sponsored by Edinburgh College

Presented by Prof Angela Thomas OBE for championing sex equality in the medical profession.

Winner: Dr Kate Womersley

Recognised for her work to drive the adoption of a new minimum standard for inclusion of sex and gender in science, changing the face of medical and social research in the UK.

A doctor in Psychiatry, Dr Womersley writes about medicine, gender and women's health. Her research aims to improve sex and gender equity in biomedical research, funded by the Wellcome Trust.

Runner-Up: Dr Amina Khan

Recognised for her pioneering breast conserving surgeries in Pakistan.

Dr. Khan is Surgical Oncologist at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan.

Shortlist:

Donna Brough

Dr Gwenetta Curry

Dr Punam Krishan

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by Johnston Mailing

Presented by Dr Kerri Baker for demonstrating great potential and dedication to a career in healthcare.

Winner: Dr Maneh Gizhlaryan

Recognised for her work in paediatric haematology and stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in Armenia, benefiting current patients and inspiring other young women to enter medicine, science and academia.

Dr. Gizhlaryan is a Paediatric Haemato-Oncologist at the Paediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Centre of Armenia, Yeolyan Haematology and Oncology Centre.

Runner-Up: Dr Liana Romaniuk

Recognised for her efforts in caring for children and young people with mental illness. She is a driving force in expanding the knowledge and understanding of how these disorders develop and can be characterised, generating the prospect of tailored treatments.

Dr Romaniuk is Consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Melville Unit, Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, and Edinburgh Senior Clinical Lecturer in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh.

Shortlist:

Rachel Abeysekera

Dr Budur Almutairi

Dr Lung-Yi Mak

Maggie Njala

The Outstanding Leader Award, sponsored by Hilary Barnes Graphic Design

Presented by Prof Angela Thomas OBE for supporting other women in their healthcare careers.

Winner: Dr Mumtaz Patel

Awarded for her work in undergraduate and postgraduate medical training to support physicians to fulfil their full potential, promoting leadership and the delivery of patient-centered care.

Dr Patel is Consultant Nephrologist at Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Postgraduate Associate Dean at Health Education England North-West; Director of Conduct and Progress at the School of Medicine, University of Liverpool; and Vice President, Education and Training, at Royal College of Physicians.

Runner-Up: Dr Vandana Kanth

Recognised for her work to sponsor and mentor vulnerable young women, who are at risk of early marriage, into college, through their studies and into their first jobs in a hospital.

Dr Kanth is EHA Project Leader at Duncan Hospital in Bihar, India, working as a doctor and Assistant Professor of Public Health.

Shortlist:

Professor Dame Elizabeth N Anionwu

Michelle Guthrie

Professor Leo Yee-Sin

The Health Tech Award, sponsored by The Mackay Clinic

Presented by Prof Gordon Mackay for championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

Winner: Charlotte Casebourne Stock and Margaret Duffy

Awarded for their work in the oncolytic viral therapy field to benefit cancer patients.

Charlotte Casebourne Stock is Co-Founder and CEO, and Margaret Duffy is Co-Founder and CSO at Theolytics, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic viral therapies.

Runner-Up: Dr Maria Karvela

Recognised for her work to develop a digital genetic testing service that provides users with tailored food and health recommendations based on their DNA.

Dr Karvela is CSO & Co-Founder at DnaNudge, the developer of the world's first service to use consumers' own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping.

Shortlist:

Tania Boler

Melissa Morris

Dr Elena Mucci

