Stocks in Play

3/12/2024 - 11:18 AM EST - Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. : Announced the commencement of drilling at its Basin Project, Arizona. As indicated in the Company's March 4 announcement, Bradda Head initiated and then mobilized equipment to the Basin North side of the project and has commenced drilling. The six-hole program is designed to significantly expand the Company's lithium in clay Mineral Resource Estimate. Bradda Head Lithium Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.03.









